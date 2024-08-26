Lana Del Rey suffers multiple setbacks while performing at Reading Festival

Lana Del Ray's performance did not go as planned, crowd leaves with complains

Lana Del Rey made it to the headlines after her performance at the Reading Music Festival on Saturday suffered many challenges.

Taking to Instagram, the official account of the festival extended their heartfelt apologies to the musician and her fans for cutting her set short at the event.

The organisers revealed that Lana’s set was cut short by five minutes because of a "production error."

However, the set being cut off was not the only problem the show experienced.

The 39-year-old songstress also encountered some sound issues during her performance which led to fans leaving her concert just after a few tracks.

The Diet Mountain Dew singer’s performance began 15 minutes late because of her late arrival on stage. She opened the show with her song Norman F****** Rockwell and followed it with hits like Arcadia and Without You.

Nevertheless, the audience expressed complaints about it being a "depressing" setlist.

On top of that, the Brooklyn Baby singer also faced technical difficulties during her performance when her voice was drowned out by loud techno music from another stage.

The crowd was reportedly heard chanting, "Turn it up, turn it up!" as they were unable to hear Lana's "quiet" singing.

An insider told MailOnline that the singer "looked amazing" and the set was castle theme but "unfortunately it was so quiet we could barely hear" her over the noise from the other stage.

The source complained that "most of her songs were depressing and not right for the festival vibe."