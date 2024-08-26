Ted Lasso season 4 hopes rise as Warner Bros renews key cast contracts

Ted Lasso’s third season concluded in May 2023

Warner Bros. has renewed contracts for several key Ted Lasso cast members, sparking fresh hopes for a fourth season.

According to Deadline, the studio has secured deals with Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), all of whom are under U.K. actors guild Equity.

Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing with SAG-AFTRA actors Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) for new contracts, raising expectations that the hit Apple TV+ series could return.

The show’s third season concluded in May 2023 with Ted Lasso’s departure from AFC Richmond, leaving the future of the club — and the series — up in the air. However, many involved in the show have expressed their openness to continuing if a fourth season is confirmed.

Series co-creator Bill Lawrence pointed out that the decision ultimately lies with Sudeikis, who not only stars but also serves as the head writer.

“He’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children,” Lawrence explained, asserting that “Whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it.”