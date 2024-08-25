Selena Gomez's bold admission about ex Justin Bieber's child emerge

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber parted ways in 2018 after an eight-year on-again, off-again relationship

Since Justin Bieber announced the arrival of his son, Jack Blues Bieber, with wife, Hailey Bieber, fans of the former couple, known as Jelena, have been revisiting a moment from Selena Gomez’s past.



An old interview clip, now circulating widely on TikTok, features the Same Old Love songstress discussing her dream of naming a future child during her relationship with Justin, 30.

When asked what name she would choose, she confidently replied, "I like Emery, which is E M O R Y… insert my husband’s last name." She then added with a smile, "Yeah, Emory Bieber."

The heart-warming video seemingly broke the hearts of fans who continue to reminiscent about the relationship between Bieber and Gomez.

Although, the Calm down vocalist herself has moved on with a serious relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, fans continue to recall her days with the STAY hitmaker.

Gomez, 32, and Sorry Crooner started dating in 2010 and officially parted ways in March 2018 after an on-again and off-again relationship.

Following their breakup, Justin tied the knot with the Rhode Mogul in September 2018. The duo announced they were expecting their first child in May.

Despite going their separate ways, parts of Justin’s past continue to invade his married life, and as of yet, fans are feeling bittersweet about one memory from his past relationship with Gomez, where the Who Says singer revealed her future plans with the Canadian singer.