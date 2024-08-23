Sabrina Carpenter shares 'stupid' BTS from 'Short n’ Sweet' making

Sabrina Carpenter had the 'most special, honest, stupid and fun experiences' of life during 'Short n' Sweet' making

Sabrina Carpenter tuned in to the celebrations of Short n' Sweet release by offering a sneak peek into the making of her sixth studio album.



On Friday, August 23, the Espresso hitmaker took to Instagram to share the chaotic behind-the-scenes from the latest album production.

"Short n’ sweet is officially yours now!!!," she began in the caption accompanied by the carousel.

"I feel extremely lucky that each time I write a new record, I learn a little bit more about myself and can create from that place," the Please Please Please chart topper described, adding that the making of Short n’ Sweet was one of the "most special, honest, up and down, stupid and fun experiences of my life."

She then expressed gratitude to her "brilliant talented friends, writers, producers, mixers, engineers, and creative minds that helped me bring this world and these songs to life."



In the carousel there were clips and pictures of Carpenter, 25, enjoying with her friends and team throughout the album making.

Carpenter’s short and sweet note comes after her latest album was published, including previously released hit songs and a new music video for Taste, which stars Jenna Ortega.