BTS’ V drives ARMY wild with latest military update: '20 kg SDT uniform!'

BTS sensation V looks tough in latest photos

BTS fans, known as ARMY, are ecstatic after catching a rare glimpse of V during his military service.

On Thursday, August 22, photos of the 28-year-old BTS member, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, went viral after being posted on TheQoo.

The images show V donning a 20kg all-black uniform as he serves in South Korea’s elite Special Forces unit, the SDT.

The photos captured V during intense Enemy Explosion Terrorism training, and fans couldn’t help but admire the K-pop icon’s dedication despite the gruelling conditions.

The heavy uniform, combined with South Korea’s ongoing heatwave, made the training particularly challenging, evident from the red splotches visible on his forehead.



Despite the tough circumstances, V looked as charismatic as ever, even flashing a victory sign, hinting at his resilience.

In addition, fans quickly drew comparisons of his look to popular Korean dramas like Descendants of the Sun, expressing hopes that V might be cast in a military drama after completing his service.

While the official military app, The Camp, has stopped providing updates due to intellectual property rights issues, this unexpected glimpse of V has left fans thrilled and eagerly awaiting more.