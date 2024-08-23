Bunnie XO says 'Capricorn Venus' husband Jelly Roll is 'not romantic at all'

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll tied the knot in 2016

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll have a different approach to romance in their marriage.



Responding to a fan question during her latest Dumb Blond podcast episode, Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, explained that her country star husband’s astrological placements have rendered him a different type of romantic.

“My husband is a Capricorn Venus, so he’s not romantic at all,” she declared, further explaining that “a Capricorn Venus is turned on by hard work.”

Bunnie, 44, explained that the couple — who tied the knot in 2016 — keep the spark alive in their marriage by prioritising quality time together over gift-giving.

“We are just both goal-oriented. For our anniversary this year, we’re not buying each other gifts. We’re donating to a charity. That makes us feel good,” she declared.

The social media personality emphasised how their relationship has evolved to be more "purposeful," focusing on their shared goals and giving back.

Touring together has also strengthened their bond as it forces them “to be in each other’s faces all the time.”

Fortunately for Bunnie, Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour starts on August 27.