Channing Tatum reveals bonding over ‘movies’ with Zoe Kravitz

Channing Tatum’s girlfriend Zoe Kravitz's love for 'movies'

Channing Tatum’s girlfriend Zoe Kravitz is a “nerd for movies.”



The 44-year-old actor shared how much his fiancée loves movies and prefers them over any other “activity”, and warned him of the fact before dating.

“She’s such a nerd for movies,” Tatum revealed on the Wednesday, August 21, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“She doesn’t do anything [else]. The first thing that she said when we started getting together was like, ‘I don’t do activities.’ I think I laughed. She’s like, ‘No, listen to me. I don’t hike. I don’t do any of that stuff.’”

Tatum also said that it was movies which help them bond after they first started dating in 2021 following Kravitz’s divorce from Karl Glusman.

“On a day off for us, we watch, like, three or four movies in a day,” he shared. “We just love it.”

Tatum’s revelation comes as he stars in Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice.

“I just am in awe of her process, because even the first script that I got that I read, I knew that it was wildly bold and taking some of the biggest swings that I’ve ever seen,” Tatum heaped praise over his fiancée’s directing skills.