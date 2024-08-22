Jack Osbourne shouts out 'Ghosts and Grit' with rare family photo

Aree Gearhart shares her initial reservations to move to Idaho with husband Jack Osbourne

Jack Osbourne heightened anticipation for a new venture with his family.



On Wednesday, August 21, the son of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne and TV personality Sharon Osbourne shared an exclusive family photo on Instagram.

In the endearing snapshot, Jack, 38, is seen outdoors with his wife, Aree Gearhart and his daughters. The couple welcomed their daughter Maple in July 2022 and tied the knot in July 2023.

Alongside Maple, Jack is also a father to three daughters from his previous marriage to Lisa Stelly: Pearl, 12, nine-year-old Andy, and six-year-old Minnie.

Jack promoted his new podcast segment in his Instagram post with the caption, "RANCH HANDS [row of woman farmer emoji]."



"Catch my all-new segment of Ghosts and Grit ‘Jack’s Great Idaho Adventure’ OUT NOW on YouTube, Rumble, Facebook, and wherever you find your favourite podcasts," he added. "The adventure begins at our ranch – join us as we navigate the wild!" along with hashtags #RanchLife, #GhostsAndGrit, and #WeldersRanch.

According to the synopsis, the segment will offer insights into their motivations for moving from the city and the ongoing renovations of their home.

In a video posted to his Instagram account on Monday, August 19, Gearhart shared her initial reservations about moving to Idaho.

"It was confusing to me. I wasn’t super on board. I was like, 'Why Idaho? I’ve never been to Idaho.'"

The video captured the couple discussing what inspired their significant life change.