Ben Affleck emerges as 'Hollywood's most' eligible bachelor amid JLo split

Ben Affleck 'ready' to jump back into the dating pond following Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck is seemingly on the lookout for a potential candidate amid Jennifer Lopez divorce.

The Good Will Hunting actor is reportedly garnering a lot of attention from ‘women’ after achieving the status of Hollywood’s ‘most eligible bachelor’ once again.

Recently, Friends star Jennifer Aniston openly expressed her admiration for Ben, naming him one of the most handsome men in the industry.



This comes after the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer filed for divorce from the Academy Award winner on Tuesday, August 20, just two years after they tied the knot in a luxurious ceremony.

An insider opened up to In Touch about the former couple’s intimacy struggles.

The source said, "Even before they separated, Ben complained about the state of their intimacy so there's no doubt he's raring to get back out there and date."

It further clarified that until Ben-JLO divorce is official, the Gone Girl star isn’t “going to pull the trigger until he’s divorced, but there are plenty of women interested in him. Even Jennifer Aniston has let it be known she'd love to date him."

As per reports, Ben is all game to jump back into the ‘dating pond’ following his heartbreaking divorce from The Boy Next Door alum.

The 51-year-old actor was previously snapped getting a new haircut on August 3, in Los Angeles.

The outlet reported at the time, "He's feeling really confident and excited about his new look and raring to get out there and live life again and prove he's still got it."

The former ‘power’ couple tied the knot on July 17, 2022.