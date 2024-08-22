Ben Affleck shivers at the thought of leaving Jennifer Lopez

On the heels of Jennifer Lopez's divorce filing on their second wedding anniversary, Ben Affleck appeared to be feeling the strain as he drove to his LA office on Wednesday.



With his windows down, he was seen smoking a cigarette and noticeably absent was his wedding ring, a subtle yet telling sign of the end of their marriage.

The Argo star returned to work after spending time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their kids.

They had helped their 18-year-old daughter, Violet, move into her Yale University dorm.

Just hours before Lopez filed for divorce, Affleck was seen in good spirits with Garner and their 15-year-old daughter, Seraphina, as they arrived back on the West Coast via private jet.

Following the news of Atlas star's divorce filing, the Hypnotic star was seen walking in a parking garage near his workplace.

The singer, 55, had submitted the divorce papers in a Los Angeles court on the same day as their second wedding anniversary, a deliberate move to show her independence, according to a source.

The couple, who initially tied the knot in a private Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, did not have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Lopez listed their split date as April 26.

Sources close to the couple revealed that Affleck and Lopez's marriage had been over since March, with one insider suggesting that Affleck had finally "come to his senses" about their relationship.

Although they haven't publicly confirmed their separation, their time apart has been noticeable, with Lopez attending the Met Gala alone and traveling to New York without Affleck.