Adam Sandler’s daughters ‘always look out for’ actor’s health

Adam Sandler gush about daughter's caring habits

Adam Sandler has got caring daughters.



The Happy Gilmore star gushed to People about how his daughters, 18-year-old Sadie and 15-year-old Sunny show concern for his health.

“They always look out for me and my health just like I used to with my dad,” the Big Daddy star shared.

He explained, “You go, ‘Man, I want this guy around,’ so I used to scream at my dad to quit smoking, and my kids scream at me to just calm down and try to eat a little more like a normal person.”

Sandler is a father to the teenage girls with wife Jackie Sandler, 49, who he tied the knot with in 2003.

The 57-year-old actor’s daughter’s concern for his health seems to be on point, as he shared earlier on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast his struggle with exercise.

“I used to take working out so serious ... and now I can't f*****g do it,” he confessed.

“I play hoop and then I eat. Every time I'm eating I'm going, ‘What are you doing, man? You don't need to do this.’”

“I can't stop, just got a little bit of thickness all over,” he added.