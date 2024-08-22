Victoria Beckham lands her own Netflix docuseries after David's success

The docuseries will reveal 'never-before-seen archive footage' for insights into Victoria's life

Victoria Beckham is stepping back into the spotlight with her very own Netflix docuseries.

After the massive hit of her husband David Beckham’s 2023 docuseries titled Beckham, the streaming service announced a new show starring the former Spice Girl and fashion designer.

The series promises an exclusive peek into Victoria’s world, focusing on her fashion and beauty empire while also shedding light on her family life.

According to a press release via People Magazine, viewers can expect "never-before-seen archive footage" and intimate access to Victoria, her family, and her inner circle, as the series tells “the story of Victoria’s reinvention” from a pop star to the creative director of her own brand.

The series is helmed by a powerhouse team, with Emmy-nominated Nicola Howson and BAFTA-nominated Julia Nottingham serving as executive producers.

Furthermore, the project will be produced by Studio 99 and Dorothy St Pictures.

This new series is set to follow in the footsteps of Beckham, the four-part docuseries that highlighted the retired footballer’s rise to global stardom.

But this time, the focus is squarely on Victoria, who first rose to fame as "Posh Spice" in the iconic British pop group the Spice Girls before successfully transitioning into the fashion industry.

She tied the knot with David in 1999. The couple have since welcomed four children and have long been one of the most glamorous power couples in entertainment.