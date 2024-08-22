Guts Tour: Olivia Rodrigo brings out Chappell Roan for surprise duet

Olivia Rodrigo gushed over Chappell Roan, calling her an 'inspiring' and 'powerful artist'

Chappell Roan taught Olivia Rodrigo and her GUTS World Tour crowd the iconic Hot to Go dance.

During her stop in Inglewood, California on Tuesday, August 20, the pop star, 21, surprised the crowd at the Intuit Dome by inviting Roan, 27, on stage for a high-energy duet of Roan's hit song.

“I think she is one of the most singular, inspiring, powerful artists I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting, and I’m so excited because she’s gonna sing one of my favourite songs of all time,” the Good 4 U hitmaker gushed as she introduced Roan to the audience.

The crowd erupted as Roan joined Rodrigo on stage, where the two shared a warm hug.

Roan hyped up the audience, saying, “We’re gonna sing a song, and we’re gonna teach you a dance.”

The duo then launched into Hot to Go! — complete with its signature dance moves — while the crowd danced along.



Rodrigo later shared a TikTok video capturing the moment, where she and Roan recreated the popular “I hope she plays…” trend.