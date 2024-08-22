Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s relationship going strong amid Ben JLo divorce

Jennifer Garner happy with John Miller while ignoring Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez divorce drama

A source spilled to the PEOPLE, “She's happy with John.”

The source shared this news after Lopez reportedly filed for divorce from Affleck in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The outlet reported that Affleck and Garner were seen coming back to LA after dropping their oldest daughter Violet to college at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

PEOPLE magazine first reported that the 13 Going On 30 actress started dating again days after she and Affleck finalised their divorce in 2018.

The outlet confirmed that Garner was dating Miller at the time as they were spotted together on many occasions over the next two years.

Interestingly, Miller and Garner have been back together for well over one year now, and the couple wanted to keep their relationship private.

Meanwhile, Affleck and Garner took a trip to Japan with their children but he didn’t appear in photos and videos from the vacation shared on social media.