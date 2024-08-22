Adam Sandler explains why he doesn't allow his children to watch Netflix comedy special

Adam Sandler's children skipped Netflix comedy special: Here's why

Adam Sandler has recently explained why he doesn’t want his children to watch upcoming Happy Gilmore 2.



Speaking to E! News at the New York premiere of his Netflix’s Adam Sandler: Love You, the Blended actor said, “I do curse a lot.”

“I apologise to many, many people out there, especially my family. They don't need to know those words exist,” remarked the 57-year-old.

Adam revealed that his teenage daughters skipped the screening, saying, “They can see a couple parts of it.”

“I don't throw it on for them too quickly. In fact, they're not coming tonight, they'll see me at the party after. But I said, 'You don't need to see this one,’” explained the Murder Mystery actor.

Adam also reflected on working with Wedding Singer co-star Drew Barrymore.

“Drew and I talk about doing stuff together all the time,” he stated.

Adam mentioned, “I was just hanging out with Drew, we don't know what it's going to be but one day we'll get it right.”

Drew and Adam previously opened up about another collaboration during the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special.

“It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades,” stated the Never Been Kissed actress.

Adam further said, “It's a new decade, so we get to make another movie together.”

But Drew told the actor and friend, “Let's wait until we find something amazing, we do have 10 years.”