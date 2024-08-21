Zoë Kravitz opens up about making more movies with fiancé Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz wants to collaborate with fiancé Channing Tatum in future

Zoë Kravitz has recently revealed she wants to make more movies with fiancé Channing Tatum.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Kravitz responded to a question about her collaboration with Tatum.

“I hope so. I mean, I think that art is our love language,” said the 35-year-old.

Kravitz, who also directed Tatum in Blink Twice, told the outlet, “I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.”

The Kimi actress revealed she loved watching Tatum play “a very bad dude” in the movie.

“It was awesome because he was doing such a good job, and as an actor, I'm like, ‘This is delicious stuff that he's never gotten a chance to do,’” stated the actress.

Kravitz continued, “And also, he's doing this part because he's an ally. He wants to tell this story.”

“It’s the ultimate support to look horrible so that he can serve the story,” she further said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kravitz opened up about directing her first movie and shared Tatum was there “to comfort her”.

“After the first day of filming, I was just like, ‘Oh, my God. I don't know what I've gotten myself into,’” she recalled.

Kravitz mentioned, “And then the edit process was very long, and the movie did not work, for a very long time.”

“It was like this cycle,” she remarked.

Kravitz noted, “There'd be good days, and bad days, and he just kind of had to be like, ‘Which version of Zoe is walking into the house today? Is she excited, or is she a puddle?’”

Meanwhile, Blink Twice is slated to release in theatres on August 23.