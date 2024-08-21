Jennifer Lopez 'heartbroken' after filing divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in July 2022

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly reached the limit of her endurance, prompting her to file a divorce with Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

A source close to Lopez, 55, told People that after exhausting all attempts to reconcile with her estranged husband, the On the Floor hitmaker filed for divorce without any legal representative on Tuesday, August 20.

"She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken," said the source, alluding that the divorce deeply saddened her despite her efforts to salvage her relationship

"She was done waiting, and the date she did it speaks a ton", the insider continued, noting that filing on the second anniversary of their Southern wedding underscores the depth of their estrangement.

The move "gives her control of the process," added the source. "It's good that she did it."

Multiple sources previously confirmed that the Atlas actress filed for divorce at the Los Angeles County Superior Court and listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024.

Lopez and The Accountant star legally tied the knot in July 2022 during a surprise wedding in Las Vegas.

A month after the Vegas wedding, the two exchanged vows again in a larger wedding ceremony in Georgia in August 2022.