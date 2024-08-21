Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn spark dating rumors after cozy London stroll

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn spark dating rumors.

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn seem to be stepping out as a couple! The 28-year-old rapper and the Stranger Things star were spotted holding hands during a romantic stroll through London on Saturday, August 17.



They looked chic in a sleek, sheer black crop top paired with a black skirt featuring a belt and pockets, completing her look with stylish shades.

Quinn, by her side, opted for a smart business casual outfit with a blue dress shirt and black slacks.

The couple's outing comes shortly after Deuxmoi shared a video on Instagram showing the pair together in the English capital two weeks prior.

In the footage, the love birds can be seen walking hand in hand, with his arm around her.

The growing speculation around their relationship now seems to be confirmed by their public display of affection.

Their recent public appearance together in London might be their first high-profile sighting as a couple, but their connection dates back to 2022.

The Paint the Town Red rapper first reached out to Quinn through his Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, asking the teenager to play matchmaker.

In messages shared by Schnapp on TikTok, Doja Cat inquired about Quinn's relationship status and asked if he could get in touch.

Schnapp later deleted the video following a backlash from her, who addressed the situation in a TikTok live video of her own.