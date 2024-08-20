Meghan Markle’s throwback photo of Salsa class resurfaces

Duchess Meghan steals the show with Prince Harry in Colombia.

Meghan Markle, impressed onlookers with her salsa dancing during her recent trip to Colombia with Prince Harry, a nostalgic throwback has surfaced highlighting her dance journey.

Just before their four-day visit, a college-era photo emerged online, featuring a younger Meghan in a salsa class at Northwestern University.



Iris Amador, a former college classmate of Meghan's, shared the memorable snap on social media.

The image shows her, dressed in a black turtleneck and jeans—a look she would later repeat in her 2021 holiday card with Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Colombia, including Cali, the world capital of salsa—a dance Meghan loves," Amador wrote in her Instagram post, both in Spanish and English.

"Here’s a throwback to salsa lessons with the future Duchess of Sussex during our college days."

Arriving in Colombia on August 15, Meghan and Prince Harry were warmly welcomed by Vice President Francia Márquez.

Their visit took them through Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali, where they highlighted the impactful work of their Archewell Foundation.

The trip also emphasized their ongoing support for the military community and female empowerment.

The Duchess of Sussex made waves on their first day in Bogotá, dancing to lively music at a performance at the National Centre for the Arts.

The couple continued their dance journey a few days later in Cali, where she and Harry took to the floor together on August 18.