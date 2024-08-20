Channing Tatum has plans for Taylor Swift’s guitar picks from ‘Eras Tour’

Channing Tatum's idea for Taylor Swift's guitar picks

Channing Tatum seemed to have found a “charitable” purpose for Taylor Swift’s guitar picks.



“Date night with TSwift. The love is real and Taylor is an absolute force!” Zoë Kravitz’s 44-year-old, soon-to-be husband, shared via Instagram on Monday, August 19.

“Ha and got some guitar picks I’m gonna sell for charity from big daddy Swift himself. Legend he is.”

Following that, Tatum posted a video of himself and fiancée Zoë Kravitz having a blast at a Swift Eras Tour concert at London's Wembley Stadium.

In the actor's 12-second video, Kravitz, 35, was shown dancing to Swift's Shake It Off before Tatum turned the camera around and gave her a cheek kiss. Tatum and Kraviz got engaged in October 2023 after two years of dating.

He also shared a selfie holding a handful of guitar picks beside Swift’s dad, Scott, who was pointing down at Tatum’s hand.

Tatum has admitted being a Swiftie in the past.

“Look, it’s really tough. I can’t even pick,” Tatum said during a SiriusXM interview earlier this month when asked about his favorite Swift album.

“The girl can just turn around and give you an anthem, and she does it in her sleep. But what’s beautiful, that I think you should know, is that — what’s beautiful and frustrating — she can just cook like a random, three-star Michelin Italian meal.”