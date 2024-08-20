Harry Styles shows off knee tattoos in shorts while fans go wild in London

Harry Styles’ London stroll with Haim sisters sparks rumor's.

Harry Styles embraced the British summer in style on Sunday, stepping out in London’s Soho to enjoy the sunny weather.

The 30-year-old singer made quite the impression, sporting casual shorts that revealed his distinctive knee tattoos.

The tattoos feature "yes" in French and Spanish on his right leg, and "no" in both languages on his left leg.

Amid buzz that he might join his ex Taylor Swift on stage at her Wembley show on Monday, Harry appeared in high spirits as he strolled through the bustling streets.

He was seen fiddling with his AirPods—likely prepping to listen to The Tortured Poets Department—but his plans were quickly interrupted as he was swarmed by enthusiastic fans eager for a glimpse of the star.

Harry Styles, ever the gentleman, took a moment to pose for selfies with a group of excited fans during his sunny stroll through London on Sunday.

The 30-year-old singer, who is currently dividing his time between the UK and the US, sparked speculation that he might make a surprise appearance at ex Taylor Swift’s Wembley concert on Monday.



