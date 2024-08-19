'Emily in Paris' star Lucas Bravo reacts to ‘heartthrob’ label

Lucas Bravo do no see the heartthrob label he got from fans as a badge of honour

Lucas Bravo is winning fans over as Gabriel in Emily in Paris, thanks to his spot-on acting chops and striking looks that earned him heartthrob status.



However, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor revealed his discomfort with the label.

"I don't think that's something you get comfortable with. I don’t think I’ll ever feel like that," Bravo, 36, responded when asked if he had grown more comfortable with being called a heartthrob.

He emphasized that he doesn’t view the heartthrob label as a "badge of honour" as suggested by the interviewer.

"I don’t know, I’m an introvert," Bravo admitted. "I’m uncomfortable, as you can see."

In addition to his reservations about his heartthrob status, Bravo earlier opened about Gabriel's character development in the latest season.

"It’s going to be a very mature season for Gabriel," Bravo told People. "The promise of the baby motivates him to be more proactive—chasing his dreams and the woman he loves."

In the evolving storyline, Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, ultimately decides to pursue a relationship with Gabriel, now a Michelin-starred restaurateur, after four seasons of will-they-or-won’t-they saga, while, Gabriel’s ex, Camille (Camille Razat), is expecting his first child.