King Charles sends message to Prince Harry from Balmoral Castle

King Charles sends message to Prince Harry from Balmoral

King Charles has seemingly sent a hidden message to Prince Harry with loving gesture as the monarch began his summer break at the famous Scottish castle.

The 75-year-old reminded fans about his younger son as he reunited with cheeky pony who once tried to bite off Harry's fingers, seemingly sending to the Duke with his heart-melting gesture.



King Charles appeared in high spirit as he inspected the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral on Monday.



The monarch was all smiles as he loved the 15-year-old pony that once took a bite out of the late Queen's posy during a visit to Stirling Castle in 2017 and attempted to nibble Harry's fingers during his visit to Edinburgh with Meghan Markle in 2018.

It's tradition for the British monarch to inspect the troops when taking up residence at the castle during the summer break.



The King also gave update on his health with his outing as looked fit as he watched The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Pipes and Drums of the Royal Corps of Signals performance at the ceremony.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's grandfather also spoke to some of the members after inspecting the guard of honour.

The King and Queen have spent the last few weeks at Birkhall, with Charles visiting the Mey Highland Games at the start of the month.

They will now take residence at Balmoral, where several family members are expected to make the trip up to join them - including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be joining the King, Queen Camilla and other senior royals at Balmoral.

However, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are not expected to join the royal family at the Queen's favourite place.