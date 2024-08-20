Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence after Harry, Meghan tour

Prince William and Princess Kate issued a heartfelt letter for a special cause after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's headline-making tour to Colombia.

The Prince and Princess of Wales paid a heartwarming tribute to Manette Baillie, a World War Two veteran, who will be celebrating her 102nd birthday with a charity skydive for an ambulance service.

Notably, the elderly woman will raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service and William piloted a helicopter for the service between 2015 and 2017.

According to The Telegraphy, the future Queen wrote, "From my time with East Anglian Air Ambulance, I know how many lives are saved due to the generosity of people like you."

He added, "We will be thinking of you on August 25, and hope you have a great time."

The letter further reads, "Catherine and I hear you will be marking your 102nd birthday next week with a parachute jump!"



"Knowing you celebrated your 100th birthday by racing a Ferrari around Silverstone, we are not surprised. I cannot wait to hear what you will do for your 103rd birthday!," William shared.



Notably, these comments came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly tried to steal the limelight of the royal couple amid their absence due to the royal health woes.