King Charles shares message of peace after Meghan Markle olive branch

King Charles released a heartfelt message on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day after Meghan Markle seemingly extended an olive branch to the royal family.



On August 19, the Monarch expressed gratitude towards humanitarians, volunteers and aid workers for their tireless work for the Disasters Emergency Committee across the world.

On the official page of the royal family, Buckingham Palace reshared a video of the organisation comprising of the incredible philanthropic work, which has been taking place in war and disaster-hit countries.

King Charles' statement reads, "These images show just a fraction of the work by humanitarians, volunteers and aid workers to help the member charities of the Disasters Emergency Committee."

"Set against the backdrop of conflict, climate change and natural disasters, I was particularly drawn to the recurring themes of hope and resilience running through these photographs."

"I can only express my warmest possible thanks for the remarkable generosity of the British public in enabling swift action to support those in the most desperate of conditions, and my particular admiration for those humanitarians who risk so much in the service of others."

Notably, King Charles' message of peace came after the Duchess of Sussex opened up about "love and kindness" at the Afro women and power event on the last day of her Colombia tour with Prince Harry.

Meghan said, "So much of how I approach things is about less of the fight and how do we wash things over with love and kindness and generosity."

After the Duchess' comments, body language expert Judi James told The Sun that Meghan is seemingly sending a message of peace to the Monarch.