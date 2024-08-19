Lenny Kravitz is ‘pops’ to Channing Tatum

The familial love seems to be growing.
Channing Tatum called his future father-in-law, the father of his flame Zoë Kravitz's, the synonym of father, “pops.”
The 44-year-old Magic Mike star took to his Instagram stories on Friday and shared a photo of Lenny, 60, performing.
“Let's go pops!!!”he wrote over the picture, and the effort’s not in vain.
Because the love goes both ways, in an interview on the Zoë Ball and Friends podcast, Lenny dubbed his daughter's fiancé a "good guy" and raved over his daughter Zoë Kravitz's partner, as he noted that the Little Fires Everywhere actress is the love of his life.
“He was raised well. So, you know, he's got manners. He's charming. He's a soulful human being. And so, he's become part of the family quite quickly,” Lenny said back in June.
He fits and they're in love. We're going to have a wedding next year,” the proud “pops” added.
The 21 Jump Street actor has heaped praise on the Rockstar in the past as well.
“Jesus Christmas Lenny wtf you're gonna hurt someone on this platform. Hahaha,” commented on a photo Lenny shared on Instagram, captioned, “Standing in love and gratitude.”
