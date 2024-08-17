Taylor Swift gets emotional on stage amid Travis Kelce long-distance romance

Taylor Swift delivers emotional speech for special guests at concert

Taylor Swift became emotional during a heartfelt moment at Wembley Stadium, amid her long-distance relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The 34-year-old singer, who has been dating the NFL player since October 2023, was surprised by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, during the concert.

The Shake It Off singer added that her parents were likely in the audience at the concert, probably filming her heartwarming interaction with fans.

She laughed and said, "I guarantee my parents were just recording that on their phones.

"So, anytime I'm having a sad or a bad day from now on, not only will I play the video in my mind, but I'm gonna revisit that moment a lot. Thank you so much for doing that for us."

In addition, the singer also embraced her 'best friend' Ed Sheeran at the concert, performing a duet on Everything Has Changed.

This comes after three of the singer's concerts in Vienna were cancelled, and separately, a tragic incident in the North of England resulted in the loss of three young lives.

Previously, Swift left her fans in hysterics after she belted out London Boy at Wembley Stadium.