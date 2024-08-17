‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins shares BTS fun from 'favourite season'

Lily Collins cheers to 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 premiere with ‘BTS dump’

Lily Collins joined in on the excitement surrounding the Emily in Paris Season four premiere with an exclusive behind-the-scenes photo dump.



On Friday, August 16, the star of the popular Netflix series took to Instagram to share a carousel of moments from the set, just one day after the first part of the latest season debuted on August 15.

"A little BTS dump in honour of @emilyinparis season four, OUT NOW! So so proud of this cast and crew for making my favourite season yet," Collins captioned the post.

"You can officially binge the first five episodes – and then part two drops next month! I promise you, the wait will be worth it..." she added.

The post's cover photo shows Collins playfully peeking out from her vanity van, wrapped in a white bathrobe.

The carousel also includes a short clip of her getting ready in front of a lit-up mirror inside the van.



Fans were treated to more fun moments from the set, including shots of Collins and her best friend and co-star Ashley Park enjoying their time together.

One standout slide features Collins attempting to row a boat on a lake while decked out in a vibrant purple outfit.

Other images capture the camaraderie on set, with Samuel Arnold holding hands with Bruno Gouery and snaps of the camera crew and other cast members.

The second part of Emily in Paris season four is set to premiere on September 12, 2024.