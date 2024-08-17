Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take key step to win William, Kate's trust

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have garnered praise for showcasing their sensible sides during their trip to Colombia.



For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in the South American country for an unofficial royal tour.

During their visit, the couple aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of digital media, especially among young minds.

Notably, the former working royals have not made any controversial remarks against the royal family until now, hinting that they are extending an olive branch to key figures, including King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

A renowned royal commentator, Jennie Bond believes this is a positive sign that Harry and Meghan did not publicly "attack" the royal family in recent times.

In conversation with The Mirror, she said, "It's all too easy to poke fun at them for doing this semi-royal stuff after they fled the life of working royals in the UK, but they are making us talk about the dangers of the internet to our children and looking for solutions. And that has to be applauded."

Jennie claimed that the Montecito couple are "doing things their way, they seem to have stopped attacking the Royal Family so openly."