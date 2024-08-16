Dakota Johnson rejects rumours of breakup with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson denies split rumours with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have recently been making headlines after their breakup news went viral on all the news outlets.



However, now the rep of Fifty Shades of Grey actress has rejected split rumours, revealing they have not gone their separate ways.

“They are happily together,” said the rep in a new interview with PEOPLE.

The outlet reported that the couple were last seen at Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom, where Dakota came out to support her fiancé during his band's headlining set.

The Madame Web actress’ attendance at Chris’ gig came after a source told the outlet that the couple’s relationship was “in a good place”.

“They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on,” remarked an insider at the time.

For the unversed, Dakota and Chris were romantically linked back in 2017 when they were spotted on a sushi date together in LA. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2019.

Another source told PEOPLE in March that Dakota and Chris “got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married”.

The actress and musician made rare public appearances together where Chris publicly dedicated his song Universe to Dakota during 2021 Coldplay concert.

At the time, Chris said, “This is about my universe, and she's here.”