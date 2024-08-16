Halle Berry shares she’s willing to reprise her Catwoman role on THIS condition

Halle Berry opens about returning to Catwoman role under one condition

Halle Berry has recently shared she can reprise her Catwoman role on one condition.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 16, the X-Men star revealed her condition, saying, “Maybe if I could direct it.”

To which Jimmy replied, “Hey, I’d love to see it.”

Halle also recalled the negative critical reaction to the movie Catwoman when it first hit theatres in 2004.

However, she said, “I loved it.”

“It got panned — the critics said it sucked,” remarked the 58-year-old.

Halle also told the host that she felt “vindicated” because “the children have found it now on the internet and the kids love it”.

“It’s so vindicating. Now they’re saying it’s cool, so what the heck was everybody’s problem with it?” mentioned the Moonfall actress.

Addressing Charlie XCX’s latest album, Halle quipped, “I am like, ‘I’m so brat now.”

Earlier in July, speaking with Entertainment Weekly in July, Halle talked about winning the Razzie for Worst Actress.



The Kidnap actress recalled delivering a speech after accepting the award in February 2005.

“I’d written [my speech] within an inch of my life. I put a lot of thought into how I could do it in a fun way and let everyone know that I didn’t take it that seriously,” she told the outlet.

Halle added, “You can never take away my Oscar, no matter how bad you bash me! If you say I earned this, all right, I’ll take this, too. You accept the wonderful things people say, and accept when they don’t say wonderful things.”