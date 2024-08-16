BTS’ Jungkook slated to release ‘I Am Still’ documentary next month

Jungkook from BTS to debut solo documentary in September

Jungkook is gearing up for another thrilling venture, much to the excitement of BTS ARMY.

According to Variety, the BTS star is set to release his solo documentary I Am Still on September 18.

The documentary will serve as a video diary chronicling Jungkook's eight-month journey leading up to his solo debut.

Directed by Junsoo Park, who has previously helmed major films dedicated to BTS and its members, including Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V, this project promises to offer an in-depth look at Jungkook's artistic journey.

Jungkook: I Am Still is scheduled for a global premiere next month, with limited screenings in over 120 countries and regions.

In a press release, Big Hit described the documentary as capturing Jungkook's journey from the release of his hit single Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, to his first solo album, Golden.

"The film presents exclusive never-before-seen footage and interviews that delve into the creative process, unwavering work ethic, and unique challenges faced by a global superstar," the release stated. "It offers viewers an intimate look into the journey behind his solo debut, showcasing the pinnacle of Jungkook's artistry and catapulting him to global stardom."

Currently, Jungkook, 26, is serving in the military. Meanwhile, his travel variety show Are You Sure?!, featuring fellow BTS member Jimin, is also airing.