Halle Bailey shares heartwarming moment with son at his first concert

Halle Bailey gives update on mini outing with son

Halle Bailey is happily twinning with her seven-month-old baby boy as they attend his first concert together.

The 24-year-old multi-hyphenate star took to her Instagram to share a carousel of photos featuring her son Halo, whom she shares with Rapper boyfriend DDG.

She wrote in the caption, “Took my baby to his first concert tonight to see Bruno Mars”

The duo stunned in matching double denim outfits, twinning in identical hairstyles as they posed together.

Holding him up-close, Bailey flashed a beaming smile at her adorable baby boy, who looked ahead of his mom in awe.

Her fans and family thronged the comments section, adding heartwarming messages for the little one.

Bailey’s sister Chloe Bailey commented, “he’s MINE. I miss you both so much.”

While another user chimed in, adding, “Awee he’s starting too look just like his daddy cause girl he was your twin.”

Previously, the singer marked her son’s milestone with a brownie, decorating with birthday candles all over.

Sharing a photo of the little one sitting on his mother’s lap, she wrote at the time, “7 months today.”

Bailey welcomed her son Halo alongside her boyfriend DDG back in December 2023.