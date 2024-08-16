Meghan Markle makes first statement upon arrival in Colombia with Harry

Meghan Markle made thoughtful remarks as she started her headline-making Colombian tour with Prince Harry.

For the unversed, the former working royals arrived in Bogota, South America's capital, on Thursday. They began their official engagements by visiting a local charter school.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen greeting and taking selfies with the school students during their visit.

Notably, Harry and Meghan opened up about the impact of social media on young minds. The former Suits actress dubbed the students "impressive, smart, and savvy,” and urged the youngsters to be "self-reliant and not tech-reliant."

It is pertinent to mention that the Vice President of Colombia Francia Marquez, who invited the couple for the tour, revealed that she learned about Harry and Meghan’s story through their bombshell Netflix show.



She said, "I learned their story through Netflix and I was moved by it... Meghan is a woman who deserves to come to the country and tell her story."

She added, "Last year we held a meeting on July 25 - the day of Afro-descendant women."

"We wanted to invite Meghan, an Afro-descendant woman, to that meeting so she could share her experiences," Francia shared.