Travis Kelce's wildest dream comes true as Taylor Swift romance heats up

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce gears up for his first TV appearance

Travis Kelce is offering a glimpse into his acting skills as he makes his acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s FX show Grotesquerie.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appears briefly in the new teaser alongside co-star Niecy Nash-Betts, released on Thursday, August 15.

Although the NFL player’s role is being kept under wraps by the horror show-makers, the 34-year-old had a bash onset, living his wildest dream.

His co-star took to Instagram to share a video with Travis on set, confirming his role in the upcoming show.

She wrote in the caption,"@killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!"

Kelce, who has been dating Taylor Swift for a long time now, expressed his excitement about “jumping into new territory" and even took a special dance lesson from the Emmy winner.

He joked on social media in May, "Don't be fooled by the video…. We are working hard for @ryanmurphyproductions In between shots is another story."

Niecy gushed about her experience working with Travis as the 34-year-old showcased his dance moves.

She said, "@killatrav our crew has got your back!"

Grotesquerie is slated to release on September 25 and will premiere on Hulu the next day.