Travis Kelce insists on 'ironclad prenup' before proposing to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce could reportedly be popping the question to Taylor Swift 'soon'

Travis Kelce may be head over heels for Taylor Swift, but he won’t be popping the question without an “ironclad prenup” in place.



According to a new report by Life & Style, the NFL star, 34, and the international pop sensation, also 34, are already deep in discussions about the terms of a prenuptial agreement, although nothing has been finalised yet.

An insider told the outlet, “There’s just no way Taylor would walk down the aisle without a prenup.”

The source explained that while the power couple is on the same page about securing their financial futures, their packed schedules and the complexities involved with their substantial wealth have delayed the process.

“This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit, since they’ve considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while and are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family,” the insider shared.

Rumours of an impending engagement started swirling not long after their romance sparked in September last year.

Page Six reported in December that the Super Bowl champ sought permission from Swift’s father, Scott Swift, to propose, which was wholeheartedly given to him.

Just this month, the outlet reported again that an engagement is “happening soon.”