Jennifer Lopez ignores Ben Affleck’s 52nd birthday, posts glamorous portraits

Jennifer Lopez opted not to acknowledge her husband Ben Affleck's 52nd birthday on social media this Thursday.
Instead, the Bronx-born star shared a series of stunning photos showcasing her in a sheer Dior gown from her own 55th birthday celebration in the Hamptons last month.
In the glamorous images, she flaunts her toned legs and a ponytail while accessorized with diamond earrings and a beaded purse, striking poses in front of a car.
The portraits, posted on her Instagram to her 251 million followers, highlight her radiant appearance and seem to send a message to Affleck, who has been spotted in Los Angeles recently.
Fans reacted positively, with comments like "You look perfect," suggesting that the striking photos might be a subtle hint to Affleck about what he's missing.
Lopez is seen lounging in a hotel room wearing a vibrant robe and showing off her wedding ring-free hands.
She demonstrated the ease of using her JLo Beauty face mask, designed to be 'firming and lifting,' revealing her makeup-free, flawless complexion.
The couple, who have not been photographed together since June, are believed to both be in Los Angeles.
Just days before his birthday, Lopez was spotted visiting Affleck’s rental home in Brentwood, where she also took his son to the mall.
