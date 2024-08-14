Sam Asghari shares reaction to Britney Spears’ memoir becoming a biopic

Sam Asghari discusses about Britney Spears' memoir turning into a movie

Sam Asghari has recently shared his reaction to news of Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me, becoming a movie.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Jackpot movie premiere, Sam said, “I just hope that they have her approval and everything and they do justice by her legacy because it’s a really strong one.”

The former husband of Britney did not know who would play in the upcoming biopic.

“I just don’t — I like to focus on these films,” he said of his new action movie starring John Cena.

Sam mentioned, “I want to play other characters as well, so I’m really focusing on my craft.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Can You Keep A Secret? actor opened up about working with John.

Sam added, “I did not take an injury, but I did take a really nice hit from John Cena. He’s a strong man, but you know what it was a pleasure.”

The actor’s statements came after he discussed about his breakup back in July

“You learn so much from being in relationships in general. I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got,” said Sam.

The actor remarked, “I'm always going to celebrate the past and learn about the past and move on to the future.”

“I wish her the best. She's an amazing person and a huge part of my life and I always appreciate the moments we had together,” he added.