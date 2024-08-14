Kylie Jenner hints at music aspirations after viral 'Rise and Shine' success

Kylie Jenner reveals career plans after video goes viral

Kylie Jenner jokingly hints at ‘getting in the recording studio’ to start a career in music after her iconic Rise and Shine wake-up song went viral.

The 27-year-old, who became the first Kardashian-Jenner face to grace the cover of British Vogue on Tuesday, August 13, opened up about ‘finally finding her feet’ in the fashion industry.

The makeup mogul pointed out that she already has other projects in the pipeline following her success with her high-end clothing line Khy.

In response to a question about pursuing a career in music, the mother-of-two explained, “I think so, yeah. I always knew I never had a fantastic voice or anything...

“I should be a singer. No, seriously. Maybe when I’m done making clothes, I’ll get into the recording studio.”

Heaping on praises for Sabrina Carpenter over her latest single, Kylie confirmed, “Please Please Please is the best”

She also offered a glimpse into her go-to playlist, including classic hits by Aretha Franklin, The Beatles, and Otis Redding.

This follows a previous video from October 2019, where the Kylie Cosmetics founder took fans on a tour of her office, singing the same song alongside her daughter Stormi.