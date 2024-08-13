George Clooney slams Quentin Tarantino for criticizing his career

George Clooney hits back at Quentin Tarantino’s criticisms.

George Clooney has voiced his frustration with Quentin Tarantino, expressing irritation over recent negative comments made by the director about his career.

The actors, who famously starred as brothers in Robert Rodriguez’s 1996 thriller From Dusk Till Dawn, have a history that seems to be under strain.



In a candid GQ interview alongside close friend Brad Pitt, Clooney, didn't hold back. “Quentin said some s**t about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him,” Clooney revealed.

Despite their collaborative past and his impressive career spanning hits like O Brother, Where Art Thou? and Out of Sight, Tarantino has reportedly been less than complimentary about the actor’s work.

Brad Pitt found the situation amusing, adding a touch of levity to the otherwise tense exchange.

Clooney replied he wasn’t a “movie star” and challenged him to name a post-millennium film.

"Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole f***ing career," he retorted, clearly miffed by the slight.



During a joint interview with his longtime friend Brad Pitt, Clooney vented his frustration, saying, "Now I’m like, all right, dude, f*** off. I don’t mind giving him s***. He gave me s***."