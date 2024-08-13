Queen Elizabeth’s flying preferences unveiled—From mints to martinis

A treasure trove of royal flying secrets is set to hit the auction block this month, shedding light on the late Queen Elizabeth’s mid-air habits.



Between August 15 and 20, Hansons Auctioneers will showcase a unique collection of memorabilia from a 1989 British Airways flight that catered to the Queen and Prince Philip during their tour of Singapore and Malaysia.

The collection, inherited by Jo Smallwood from her late aunt Elizabeth Evans—who served as cabin crew on the flight—includes fascinating details about the Queen’s in-flight comforts.

The confidential instructions reveal that Her Majesty enjoyed having a bowl of Velva mints on hand and often sipped a Martini before her guests arrived.

Expected to fetch between £400 and £600 ($511 to $767), this exclusive memorabilia offers a rare glimpse into the regal preferences that accompanied Queen Elizabeth’s travels.

Among the highlights of this auction are insights into the Queen’s personal preferences during air travel.

The collection includes confidential instructions indicating that Elizabeth favored having her own pillows onboard and enjoyed her bed being made up.

Crew members were also instructed not to disturb her if she fell asleep before landing—a testament to her need for uninterrupted rest.

The collection, inherited by Jo Smallwood from her late aunt, Elizabeth Evans, who passed away in 2017 at age 70, features not only these royal details but also signed menu cards and autographs from other high-profile passengers Evans served throughout her illustrious 28-year career with British Airways.

Among the notable names are musicians Rod Stewart and Patrick Swayze, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and tennis legend Billie Jean King.



