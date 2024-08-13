Matt Damon breaks silence over Ben Affleck, JLo’s scandalous divorce

Matt Damon disclosed that he “could never imagine living like” his pal Ben Affleck as divorce tensions intensifies.



Damon, 53, has expressed gratitude that his personal life has been largely overlooked by the media, attributing it to his 19-year marriage to Luciana Barroso being perceived as "boring".

While promoting his new film The Instigators, co-starring Casey Affleck, Matt shared on the Radio Time Podcast: "'25 years ago, the gossip magazine culture was huge, but they ignored me."

“I wasn’t an exciting story; the guy who’s married, it’s boring! Scandal and sex, that’s what people would read magazines for. I’ve been really lucky.”

He continued: “Especially when I look at Casey’s brother, Ben. We’ve had parallel careers in a lot of ways, but I can’t imagine living under that scrutiny for 25 years.”

It comes after Lopez, 55, sparked speculation among fans that she sent a secret message to her reportedly estranged husband Affleck, 51, through her latest Instagram post.

In a video promoting Delola, JLo appeared by the pool of her $65M LA mansion, wearing a yellow and white striped tank top and her wedding rings from the Batman star.

Her caption read: "Slush summer crush."

For those unversed, Affleck and Damon rose to fame after co-writing and starring in the 1997 critically acclaimed film Good Will Hunting, a project that marked the beginning of their successful careers in Hollywood.