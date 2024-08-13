Why Post Malone was 'terrified' while working with Taylor Swift, Beyonce

'I can’t even imagine being at their level,' confesses Post Malone

Post Malone was slightly out of his comfort zone while collaborating with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé on their respective albums: The Tortured Poets Department and Cowboy Carter.

In an interview with The New York Times published on August 8, the 29-year-old musician reflected that megastars like Swift and Queen Bey were in a different league of fame altogether.

The Sunflower hitmaker shared that while shooting the music video for their hit single Fortnight, Swift had to ride on set hidden under "an umbrella and drapes" to prevent drones and helicopters from capturing footage of her.

Beyoncé, on the other hand, took even more stringent measures to keep their collaboration under wraps before her album's release. Malone recalled how the track LEVII'S JEANS was delivered to his personal compound in Utah by one of her representatives to avoid leaks.

He also revealed that he’s never actually met Beyoncé, as they recorded in separate studios and communicated via text to keep their project a secret.

“It was terrifying,” Malone confessed, adding “I can’t even imagine being at their level — it must suck. That’s so much pressure.”

Despite the challenges, Malone has had nothing but praises and gratitude for the superstars, calling Swift’s album TTPD a “once in a lifetime” and describing Beyoncé’s latest album Cowboy Carter as “beautiful.”