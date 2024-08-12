Kate Middleton shows off Prince William’s special gift in new update

Princess Kate flaunted a special gift reportedly given by Prince William to her in a new video message.

For the unversed, the Prince and Princess of Wales congrtulated Team GB by releasing an uplifting message on their official social media pages.

The royal couple was joined by renowned public figures including Snoop Dogg, David Beckham and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill as they sent warm wishes to the athletes who represented England at the 2024 Paris Olympics.



In the shared video, Catherine can be seen wearing a black and white strip t-shirt as she delighted fans with her new appearance amid her battle with cancer.

However, Kate's new band on her finger grabbed the attention of netizens.

As reported by GB News, a royal fashion follower with the name Remoulade Sauce on Instagram, shared that Kate's ring might be an old 'promise ring' from William.

The social media user wrote: "For those asking about her ring. I may be wrong but it looks to be the promise ring that William gave Catherine many (many, many) years ago."



"The Promise Ring is a rose gold ring designed with pearls (William’s birthstone in June) and multiple garnets (Kate’s January birthstone)."