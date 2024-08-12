Nick Jonas' gets special makeover by daughter Malti Marie: Watch

Nick Jonas shows off his daughter Malti Marie's hairdressing skills

Nick Jonas is getting roped into getting a haircut from his adorable daughter Malti Marie over the weekend.



The Only Human singer, who shares a whirlwind romance with The White Tiger actress since ages, took to his Instagram to share photos of his family, captioning it “Lately.”

In the photo the trio flashed smiles at the camera as they posed together. This was followed by a video of the baby attempting to cut her Rock star dad’s hair with her toy scissors.

In addition, the carousel featured a video of Priyanka Chopra, hugging everyone as her husband documented her on the sets of her upcoming film The Bluff.

The comments section was abuzz with fans' reactions to what's been happening in Jonas' life lately.

One fan commented, “So adorable, Malti is precious!!”

Another chimed in, adding, “The beautiful 3. I love you so so much, your family is full of love I can sense that from miles apart.”

A third gushed, “Awww these pictures and videos are beautiful!!! I love your family!!”

On professional front, Jonas is looking forward to his film The Good Half on August 16, starring Alexandra Shipp, Brittany Snow, among others.