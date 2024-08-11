Bianca Censori dazzles at Kanye West's Vultures 2 party with sisters

Bianca Censori and sisters Angelina and Alyssia at Kanye West's party.

Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife and a renowned Australian architect, turned heads at the Vultures 2 listening party held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday.

Accompanied by her stylish sisters, Angelina and Alyssia, Censori was a vision of elegance in a fitted, nude bodysuit with a daring plunging neckline, paired with closed-toed nude pumps.

Her dark hair was sleekly styled, complementing her sophisticated look.

Seated prominently near the stage, Censori enjoyed the event alongside her siblings, adding a touch of family flair to the evening.

Angelina, positioned two seats away, showcased a chic tan maxi skirt and bralette ensemble, while Alyssia opted for a striking black outfit.

Their coordinated yet individual styles highlighted their close-knit bond as they supported Kanye West during his highly anticipated listening session.

At Kanye West’s star-studded Vultures 2 listening party on Friday, Bianca Censori was joined by her sisters, Angelina and Alyssia, with an unidentified woman sitting between them.

The evening, held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, was not only a showcase of musical talent but also a family affair.



Angelina took to her Instagram stories to offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at the event.

One striking photo captured Kanye, also known as Ye, making a dramatic entrance as white curtains lifted to reveal him on stage.

Angelina also shared a dynamic clip of Kanye performing his iconic track Runaway from his acclaimed 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.