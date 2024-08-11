Prince Albert surprising comments about Princess Charlene reveal sad truth

Prince Albert made a surprising comment about his wife Princess Charlene which was eerily similar to a remark King Charles made.

The Prince of Monaco recently opened up to Paris Match about his early days of meeting Princess Charlene, who was an Olympic swimmer representing South Africa.

The pair first met 11 years prior in 2000 at the Mare Nostrum International Swimming Meet in Monaco but didn’t begin a relationship until 2005.

“I don’t know if we fell in love back then,” Albert, 66, said of meeting Charlene, 46. “You know, after that, I didn’t see Charlene again for several years.”

He continued, “I thought that she was an excellent swimmer and that she was friendly, cheerful, and approachable,” adding that they “had a great time.”

The remarks shockingly recalled the then-Prince Charles making a comment his fiancée Diana Spencer, which was quite unusual for a couple in love to be making.

“Often compared to the ill-fated marriage of Charles and Diana, their latest interaction with the Press has raised a few eyebrows in what the Daily Express points out as eerily similar to the now infamous ‘whatever in love means’ interview,” highlighted royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

In the ITN interview, announcing their engagement, Charles and Diana were asked by a reporter if they were in love. Diana instantly responded, “Of course,” while Charles said, “whatever in love means.”

Meanwhile, the couple, who tied the knot in 2011, have been plagued with rumours since their wedding. Prince Albert has admitted to fathering two children out of wedlock, albeit before Charlene's marriage.

In the past several months, the pair was rumoured to be splitting but nothing of the sort has been confirmed.