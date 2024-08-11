Parker McCollum, Hallie Ray Light introduce newborn son to the world

Parker McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray Light first announced they are expecting first baby in February

Parker McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray Light, have officially stepped into parenthood, announcing the arrival of their first child.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday, August 9, revealing the birth of their baby boy, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum, born on August 8, 2024.

"Major Yancey Tyler McCollum 8/8/24", the new parents captioned the post with three blue heart emojis.

"Mom & Dad forever! I love you, Hallie Ray, and I love our Major Man!" the 31-year-old songwriter added in the comments.

The post included a touching series of photos documenting Major's journey from the hospital to his new home.

In the cover photo, the To Be Loved By You crooner and his wife gaze lovingly at their newborn as she cradles him. Another snapshot captures the new parents beaming with pride and joy.



The couple also shared solo shots of their baby boy, including a tender moment of Light planting a kiss on Major's head.

The final slides show the family at home, introducing their furry pet to the newest member and gently placing their baby in his crib.

McCollum and Light tied the knot in March 2022, and in February 2024, they announced that they were expecting their first baby together.