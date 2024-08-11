Auli’i Cravalho hints at expanding 'Moana' universe: ‘Just getting started’

If Moana team is 'just getting started' with Moana 2 than Moana 3 is not out of the question

Auli’i Cravalho has sparked excitement among fans by hinting at the possibility of more instalments in the Moana franchise beyond the upcoming sequel, Moana 2.



In a conversation with Deadline on Saturday, August 10, the 23-year-old actress teased the future of the beloved animated adventure during her appearance at Disney’s D23 Expo.

"Stay tuned, we’re only getting started," Cravalho hinted, fueling speculation about the potential for a third film.

While there was no official mention of Moana 3 during the two Moana panels at the event, Cravalho’s comments suggest another sequel might be in the works.

"The film is so reflective of its time now that we’re in a moment of true womanhood and strength, and what it means to journey on in your own power," Cravalho said, discussing the significance of the sequel.

The actress, who returns to voice Moana, emphasised how the film allowed her to explore new facets of herself.

Additionally, on Friday night, August 9, the young actress splashed alongside Dwayne Johnson, who reprises his role as Maui, during the presentation of Moana 2 at Disney D23’s Honda Center, where they unveiled a new trailer for the sequel.

The following day, Cravalho and the filmmakers took to the Anaheim Convention Center trade floor to excite fans about the next chapter in the story of the strong-willed Polynesian daughter.