Blueface sentenced to 4 years in prison, girlfriend Chrisean Rock faces 8

Blueface’s baby mamma Chrisean Rock was extradited over drug-related charges as well

Rapper Blueface has been sentenced to four years in prison for violating his probation.

According to TMZ, the 27-year-old, born Jonathan Porter, received the maximum sentence after being found with drug paraphernalia, a breach of the terms set in his 2021 probation.

Blueface's father, Johnathan, shared the difficult news in an emotional video on social media, visibly shaken as he confirmed his son's fate.

“You can probably tell the results by the way I look,” he said before letting out a painful scream. “They gave him four years. Stay strong.”

His mom Karlissa also addressed fans, saying, “If you were in the courtroom, you heard Johnathan take accountability, you heard Johnathan sound like Johnathan.”

She continued, “He’s in his right frame of mind. We didn’t get the verdict that we wanted today, but we got some closure. We got new beginnings, and we’re all hopeful for this to go by smooth and quickly.”

Blueface's manager, Wack 100, remains optimistic, suggesting the rapper could be released sooner than expected. He noted that with time served and good behaviour, Blueface might be home in as little as nine to ten months.

Blueface was originally on probation for a 2021 assault charge involving a nightclub bouncer in Los Angeles, and he has faced several legal challenges since, including a 2022 shooting incident in Las Vegas. He has also violated his probation multiple times.

His sentencing closely follows his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, being extradited to Oklahoma over serious drug-related charges. The couple shares an 11-month-old son, Chrisean Jesus Jr.